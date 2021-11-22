Watch Karisma Kapoor & Malaika Arora groove together in this VIDEO on India's Best Dancer set

It is no secret that Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are quite good friends. In the recent episode of India’s Best Dancer, Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty were invited as special guests. The participants danced to 90’s songs featuring the hit duo’s songs. Thus, to get the audience all hyped up, Karisma Kapoor shared a cute dance reel with Malaika Arora, looking absolutely gorgeous and commanding ‘everybody to dance now’.

In the reel that Karisma shared, the friends' duo looked stunning. Malaika was in a hot red dress with beachy waves. On the other hand, Karisma donned a blue tight dress, with a sleek hairdo. She even posted some lovely pictures in her blue outfit on Instagram. The two were just dancing, goofing around, laughing and vibing with each other, spreading quite chill and happy vibes. The song started quite aptly with ‘Everybody dance now!’ Which went perfectly with India’s Best Dancer ambiance. Fittingly, Karisma also captioned the reel with ‘Everybody dance now.

Check the reel here:

On the work front, the ‘Coolie No.1’ actress was last seen in the web series ‘Mentalhood’. The star has also made quite some appearances on multiple reality shows as a guest judge, such as Super Dancer and India’s Best Dancer. On the other hand, Malaika Arora has been keeping busy by judging various reality TV shows such as India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Currently, she is judging the former alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

