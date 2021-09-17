WATCH: KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan asks Neeraj Chopra & PR Sreejesh if he can touch their Olympic medals

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode is all set to have two sports stalwarts as special guests- the gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and India hockey team's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Ahead of their appearance, Sony’s official handle has been sharing glimpses from the upcoming episode.

In the latest promo video, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen amazed by the gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Big B is no less than a proud Indian. The superstar welcomed the two sports stars with a grand introduction. In the promo, PR Sreejesh and Neeraj Chopra greeted the crowd while the audience cheered for them. Once the crowd settled down, Big B asked the medalists, “Can I ask a question? Can I touch this medal?” They obliged immediately and handed the medals to him. “Nahi, nahi, pahnunga nahi main (No, no, I won't wear them),” he said as they removed the medals.

Click HERE to watch the clip.

Amitabh Bachchan held both the medals and said, “Arre ye toh bhaari hai acha khaasa (These are pretty heavy). Apne neeji jeevan mein isko pehane ka afsar milega nahi, ek baar choo le bus, yehi bahut hai humare liye (I will not get the opportunity to win a medal in my life, just touching them is enough for me).”

Earlier, the channel shared a promo that gave a glimpse of how Neeraj and Sreejesh will also be seen giving Haryanvi lessons to Big B. The gold medalist gave the iconic 'Main Aur Meri Tanhai' dialogue, from the film Silsila, a Haryanvi spin. Big B couldn’t help but burst out in laughter. Both the athletes will also be sharing anecdotes from their journey in the field of sports with Amitabh Bachchan.