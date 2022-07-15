WATCH: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Shivangi Joshi hops on viral trend & grooves to Shamshera's song 'Ji Huzoor'

Shivangi Joshi has been a part of the Telly industry for a long time now and has starred in numerous popular shows. However, the actress rose to stardom with her stint in the longest-running reality show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she essayed the lead character Naira. Shivangi aced at her role and gained immense popularity for her acting chops. Her on-screen chemistry with her co-star Mohsin Khan made them the most adorable on-screen couple. At present this diva is shooting for her first ever reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' in Cape Town.

Shivangi Joshi's dances on 'Ji Huzoor'

Shivangi Joshi is known to have an active presence on her social media handle. Her glamourous pictures and entertaining reels go viral within the blink of an eye as soon as it is uploaded. She often keeps her followers updated on her whereabouts. Today, Shivangi uploaded a video in which she dances with all her heart to the trending song 'Ji Huzoor'. 'Ji Huzoor' is sung by the popular singer Aditya Narayan and the song is from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera. Sharing a video, Shivangi captioned, "Grooving to the trend!".

Before heading off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi expressed her excitement about being part of her first reality show. The actress said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me".

As Shivangi is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, the fans' favorite actress has been battling each stunt fearlessly assigned by the daredevil host Rohit Shetty. Along with Shivangi, the other contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair.

