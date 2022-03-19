WATCH: Kirron Kher says ‘mujhe bahu chaiye’ on India's Got Talent; Son Sikandar Kher reaction is unmissable

Actor Sikandar Kher was left blushing and embarrassed after actress Kirron Kher opened up about his impending marriage on India’s Got Talent. For the unversed, Kirron Kher is one of the judges on the show along with Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. In the latest promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Kirron heaped praise on her son Sikandar who joined the judging panel and said that she wanted a daughter-in-law. To note, this is the first time, Sikandar and Kirron will feature together on-screen on India’s Got Talent.

In the video, Kirron Kher is seen saying, “Aaj mujhe bhi badi khushi hai ki Sikandar mere saath baethe hai. Aur accha kaam bhi karrahe hai, woh bhi mujhe bohut accha lagta hai dekh kar. Bas hann ek cheeze ki kami hai, mujhe bahu chahiye (I’m very happy today that Sikandar is sitting with me. He’s working well which also makes me happy. But there’s one thing lacking, I want a daughter-in-law)."

Embarrassed with it, Sikandar joked, “Main chalta hun, baad me milenge (I’m leaving, we’ll meet later)."

On the work front, Sikandar Kher last appeared ‘Aarya’ series as Daulat. The series feature Sushmita Sen in the lead. Sikandar will next be seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut The Monkey Man.

The upcoming episode will also see Malaika Arora as a guest. Recently, Malaika shared a photograph of her with Kirron from the sets of India’s Got Talent and showered love on the veteran actress. “Reunited with the one n only , the OG @kirronkhermp ….. love you ma’am #igt @sonytvofficial,” the actress wrote, while sharing the post on her Instagram.

