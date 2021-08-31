WATCH: Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai bring home their newborn baby; Share adorable glimpse of ‘Kanhaiya’

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a beautiful baby boy on August 27. Today, the new parents shared a peek of their infant hiding his face as they welcomed him into the world. The baby boy also received a grand welcome at home.

Kishwer dropped a video on her social media handle and wrote, “welcome at home .. made special by all special ones @raishrutirai @rai.ranjana @krrishrai98 @suyyashrai @mamaamerchantt @fabihhaa_designs @gur4neet @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr” In the video, donned in a mustard dress, Kishwer was seen holding her child as she stepped in her house, while Suyyash followed the new mommy. Meanwhile, Suyyash also took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse infant hiding his face. He captioned the picture as, “Our KANHAIYA is home today on Janmashtmi. you guys have given sooooo much of love already thankyou everyone from the bottom of our hearts we’ve not been able to answer calls and reply to messgs but trust me we’ve read all the messgs and comments all I can say is we’re overwhelmed with all the love and blessings.”

For the unversed, Kishwer and Suyyash dated for six long years before finally tying the knot on December 17, 2017. The two had met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani and they fell in love with each other. Now, as a new chapter of their life begins, Kishwer and Suyyash are ready to embrace parenthood and enjoy every bit of it.