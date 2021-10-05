WATCH: Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai reveal their son Nirvair's face in an adorable video

TV actors Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai recently embraced parenthood for the first time. They finally revealed their son Nirvair’s face in an adorable video. The star couple took to their social media handles and dropped a reel for their fans. Sharing the video on Instagram, both Kishwer and Suyyash wrote, “1,2,3 REVEAL @nirvair Kaha tha na jab bhi hoga Aisa hi hoga.”

Soon after the couple posted the video, their friends from the industry rushed to the comment section and blessed their baby. “Ma sha Allah ! Give sadka. ! He’s beautiful! Ma sha Allah,” wrote Gauahar Khan. Yuvika Chaudhry also commented, “Omg sooooooooooooooo cute”. Many fans flooded the comment section with ‘awwes’ and ‘cutees’. Recently, Kishwer and her husband expressed their happiness for the entry of their son into their lives, by getting his name inked on the side of the neck. The couple also shared a glimpse of it on the gram. While sharing the video, Kishwer wrote in the caption, “issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai” Actor couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy on August 27.

Previously, Kishwer had also shared the difficulties she faced during pregnancy. The actress shared, “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety, and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son #sukishkababy”.