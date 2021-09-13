Watch: KKK 11 finalist Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya dance their heart out during Ganpati visarjan

Celebrities were seen getting into the festival mood as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. Many of them brought Lord Ganesh's deity to their homes and worshipped him. And now celebrities are bidding farewell to Bappa by immersing him in water. and Vivek Dahiya also brought Lord Ganesha to their home and celebrated the festival with full zeal. The couple performed visarjan with devotion and shared the video on social media. The couple is also seen dancing their heart out in the video.

Taking to her social handle, the actress writes, “Jab sab khatam hote hain...Apun shuru hote hain! #GanpatiBappaMorya #MouryaRe.” Like every year, Divyanka and Vivek kept the ritual of their visarjan dance alive. Before waving the final goodbye, they were seen dancing as the couple matched steps as chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' kept on echoing. Vivek also posted, “A few pictures with Bappa before we bid adieu to Him. Well, when I say that I don’t mean He’s going somewhere. He stays right here within us.”

When Divyanka had welcomed Lord Ganesha home, she had written, “Ganpati Bappa Morya...means 'Lord Ganpati, please come ahead'...& that's what we are wishing for. May he come ahead and protect us all and help us ponder over difficult times with ease. May we realise that God resides within us....hence, we are all powerful, unique, respect worthy & precious.”

Click here to view the video:

The actress is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and she has entered the finalist. She is considered as one of the strongest contestants in the reality show.

Also Read: KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi claims her throne as she pushes Vivek Dahiya; See fun video