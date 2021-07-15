WATCH: Kundali Bhagya completes 1000 episodes; Shraddha Arya shares a video to thank fans

Kundali Bhagya features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. The show is very popular among the masses.

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched shows on television. It features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role and their chemistry is adored by fans. The show has been managing to keep the audience hooked also from their storyline. And now, the cast and crew members have another reason to rejoice. The show has finally completed 1000 episodes. The lead actress has thanked her fans in a filmy style.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Dedicating this song on behalf of the whole team of #KundaliBhagya to all its fans, lovers, followers & critics on the occasion of it completing a full 1000 episodes today. (A rare milestone to be achieved by any tv show in today’s time) I’ll call it the Love of the viewers, immense hardwork of the cast & crew and of course, the MAGIC of Miss @ektarkapoor. We, The Team Of Kundali Bhagya, Thank Each one of you for the love & support!”

She shared a dance video as a thanking gesture to her fans. The actress is seen dancing on the song ‘Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge’. She is looking extremely beautiful in a metallic pink saree with her hair styled in half curls. She has opted for bold makeup and not to miss is her properly manicured nails which have maroon colour nail paint.

Click here to view the video:

To note, the show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The romantic drama is created by Ekta Kapoor and is being aired since 2017.

