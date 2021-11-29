WATCH: Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani ties the knot with ladylove Poonam Preet in a star studded wedding

The day is finally here! The beautiful couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet got hitched today in the presence of friends and family. Just yesterday, the couple made headlines with their gorgeous Haldi ceremony pictures. Today, Kundali Bhagya colleague Anjum Fakih shared multiple stories and posts and gave the fans a glimpse of the dreamy, star-studded wedding. It was an absolutely glamourous affair and the duo looked truly happy together.

In the group pictures that Anjum shared on her Instagram, both the couple and their friends and colleagues were all smiles. While the first picture was a poised one, the next ones were goofy and cute while also giving complete shaadi vibes. Anjum, wishing the couple all the best for future, captioned the post, “Shaadi ki bohot bohot mubarakbaad tum dono ko @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7 Wishing a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to you both…Love and huggsss” Moreover, she also gave a peek of Poonam and Sanjay taking the pheras together. While Poonam looked angelic in her maroon, royal lehenga, Sanjay looked dapper in his sherwani and turban.

Take a look:

Engaged in 2018, Sanjay and Poonam have been courting each other for years. Throughout last week, the couple and their friends and families have been sharing numerous pictures of their wedding festivities. Just a day before, Sanjay also uploaded a lovely reel video of himself and Poonam visiting a Gurudwara to seek God's blessings. The sweethearts performed the puja procedures with an infectious smile in the video.

