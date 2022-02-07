WATCH: Lag Jaa Gale to Azeeb Daastan; Hina Khan sings Lata Mangeshkar’s songs to pay her tribute

The unfortunate demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has left the nation in a state of grief. Several singers and celebrities from the Indian film and Television industry took to social media to mourn the loss. Popular television star Hina Khan sang the most popular songs of Lata Mangeshkar including Lag Jaa Gale, Azeeb Daastan, Rahen Na Rahen Hum, and others as she paid her last tribute.

Sharing the video, Hina revealed that her late father introduced her to Lata’s eternal songs when she was young. “My father introduced me to Lata Ji’s eternal songs when I was just a little girl. He was a fan himself and made me a fan forever too. Like you all know “LAG JAA GALE” is my forever fav song..I know he would’ve felt it like it’s a personal loss. Just like me and am sure every Indian must be feeling the same.”

She added, “It’s impossible for this country to forget her magical voice. Her songs are a mammoth creative legacy. Here is a rookie but genuine attempt to pay my tribute to the Nightingale of India Bharat Ratna Late Shri Lata Mangeshkar Ji. I can not even come close to her shadow in singing but my heart doesn’t know and I could not stop myself from sharing this with you.”

Click HERE to see.

Earlier today, TV actor Rahul Vaidya also shared a video on his social media account to mourn the demise of the legendary singer. He shared a clip of his conversation with the legendary singer. In the video, Rahul was seen sharing with the legendary singer that as a kid he always saw an image of 'Bharat Mata' as a woman in a saree and while sitting across her, he feels that Lata looks exactly like her as she wore an elegant white saree with orange and green borders.

Rahul posted the video with a heartfelt caption, "Om shanti Lata ji you’ve left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. Live happily here after maa saraswati ".

Also Read: RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Rahul Vaidya reaches Shivaji Park for iconic singer’s last rites