WATCH: Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni dance to Rahul Vaidya's song; Rubina Dilaik REACTS

Rahul Vaidya specially created a track 'Aly' for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. In a recent video, Jasmin and Aly performed a romantic waltz on the song and it left all their fans in complete awe.

Among the popular couples whose PDA continues to set the internet ablaze, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seem to be right on top. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestants won hearts with their cute advances towards each other when they were on the show. Now, as the show is over, they continue to shell out couple goals. Speaking of this, their recent video together has once again left 'JasLy' fans in complete awe of their cuteness as they grooved to Rahul Vaidya's song 'Aly'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aly shared a reel video with Jasmin in which the couple could be seen recreating a romantic waltz together on Rahul's special song for them. Jasmin can be seen smiling away while dancing with Aly. She is also seen planting a sweet kiss on Aly's forehead while grooving with him. As the two were lost in each other while dancing to the sweet ode by Rahul, fans too could not stop gushing over this cute couple. Sharing the video, Aly wrote, "This song will always hold a special place in our …. @rahulvaidyarkv Thank you bro for this mind blowing song #AlySong #jasly #raly."

Take a look: (Click HERE for the video)

As soon as Aly shared the video, celebs too started reacting to it. Rubina Dilaik, who was also on Bigg Boss 14 with Jasmin and Aly, dropped a heart and fire emoticon in the comments. On the other hand, Rahul Mahajan also shared a heart emoticon as he reacted to the lovebirds' dancing it out.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Aly and Jasmin were also papped in the city when they headed out for a lunch date. The two continue to leave their fans in awe of their PDA whenever they share a post with each other.

Also Read|Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin feel 10 hour shift for shoot in Maharashtra isn’t enough: It’s going to be tough

Credits :Aly Goni Instagram

Share your comment ×