WATCH: Lovebirds Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar get papped at the airport ahead of latter’s birthday

Looks like one of the television fraternity’s most adorable couples – Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are off to a holiday ahead of the latter’s birthday. The shutterbugs spot celebrities every day as they step out in the city and go about their daily routine. Be it airports and gyms, or restaurants and clinics, the paps are ever-present no matter where the celebs go. The paparazzi today spotted the husband-and-wife duo as they arrived at the airport looking all chic and stylish.

Earlier today, singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya and his wife and actress Disha Parmar were spotted at the airport. Disha will be celebrating her 29th birthday on the 11th of November, and ahead of her special day, the couple was seen jetting off for a quick holiday. Both Rahul and Disha opted for cozy and comfortable casuals as their airport look. Rahul was seen donning a green hoodie along with a pair of blue denim pants and white sneakers. The singer accessorized his look with a cool pair of sunglasses and a backpack.

Disha, on the other hand, donned a greyish-green hoodie, along with blue denim pants and white sneakers. The actress punctuated her look with a yellow handbag and a pair of sunnies. Hair in a ponytail and minimal makeup completed Disha’s look.

A couple of months back, Rahul and Disha had jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony with family and friends in July this year. The pictures and videos from the island holiday had fans swooning over the husband and wife.

