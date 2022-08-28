WATCH: Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra set the internet blazing with their PDA-filled video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are going heads strong with their relationship and are often seen dishing out major couple goals. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry. Their ardent fans lovingly address them 'Tejran' and eagerly wait every day for their pictures and videos to be up on the internet.

Having said that, a recent video of the power couple went viral within the blink of an eye, and here's why. In this video, we can Karan is looking dapper in a blazer set whereas Tejasswi is seen raising oomph in an orange two-piece glamourous outfit. The two can be seen standing still on a moving elevator and adorably kissing each other as they come close on the opposite sides. This is surely a treat for Tejran fans who can't stop gushing over this video and showering their love on the two. Karan and Tejasswi's PDA and loved-up gesture for each other has made them the most romantic pair in the industry.

Speaking about their wedding, ‘TejRan’ fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite couple to get married soon. There were several rumours about their secret engagement in past. Speculations were also rife that the couple is prepping up to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. While both of them have denied all such reports multiple times so far, Karan has confirmed that their wedding is on cards. In his recent conversation with Filmy Mirchi, Karan was asked when is he planning to get married, to which he replied, “Jaldi hi honi chahiye.” He also shared, “Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful.” He reveals that she has dreams she wants to achieve before crossing that milestone with him and so, he is letting her do exactly that. He further said, “Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi.”

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable.

Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

