WATCH: Madhuri Dixit celebrates 30 years of 'Saajan' with Urmila Matondkar on Dance Deewane 3 set

is one such actress who literally has fans from every generation and there’s no denying that. The superstar has time and again impressed the audience with her incredible performances. Today, her super hit movie Saajan clocked 30 years of release and the actress is on cloud nine. Besides Madhuri, the film also featured superstars and Sanjay Dutt.

Madhuri Dixit celebrated the occasion with her friend and actress Urmila Matondkar on the sets of Dance Deewane. Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a video wherein Urmila along with her can be seen dancing on the song 'Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari' from Madhuri’s film Saajan. The veteran actresses set the stage on fire as they nailed the recreation of the song. While Madhuri was dressed in a beautiful pink traditional attire, Urmila opted for a blue western outfit for the evening. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Thank you @urmilamatondkar for celebrating 30 years of Saajan with me.” Earlier today, to mark the festival of Janmashtami, the actress gracefully danced on “Radha Kaise Na Jale” and wished her fans.

Soon after Madhuri posted the beautiful clip, scores of fans rushed to the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. One of the social media users wrote, “Queen of Bollywood”, other said, “Legend”.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently judging the reality show, ‘Dance Deewane’. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will next be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.

