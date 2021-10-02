WATCH: Mahhi Vij records daughter Tara’s priceless reaction as ‘papa’ Jay Bhanushali enters Bigg Boss 15

Indian audiences who were desperately waiting for Bigg Boss 15’s premiere are now rejoicing as the show has finally aired on TV screens. Speaking of Bigg Boss 15’s grand premiere, actor and host Jay Bhanushali became the first contestant to make an entrance in the house. While all. While fans enjoyed watching his dhamakedar entry, even Jay’s family members were seen rejoicing. Wife Mahhi Vij took to social media to share the priceless reaction of her daughter upon seeing her father on the television screen.

In the clip shared by Mahhi, little Tara can be seen enjoying her delicious dinner. However, as soon as her father appears on TV, she quickly glares at the screen. In the background, Mahhi asks little Tara who she can see in front of her. To which the child quickly replies ‘papa’. In a series of pictures, Mahhi Vij also wishes her husband lots of luck as Jay commences the new journey.

Take a look at the posts here:

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot back in the year 2011. The couple embraced parenthood in August 2019 when they welcomed baby Tara into their lives. The duo also adopted their caretaker’s kid Khushi and Rajveer and are raising them as their own. Speaking of Bigg Boss 15, the show went on air from October 2 onwards. Viewers are keen to watch the new twists, controversies, fights and drama that the brand new season has in store for them.

