WATCH: Mahhi Vij’s reaction on seeing Jay Bhanushali post eviction will melt your heart

Jay Bhanushali recently saw his eviction from the Bigg Boss 15 house. Apart from him, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were also evicted from the show. While the remaining contestants continue to win the race, Jay is back home and enjoying every moment with his family.

On his return, Jay had an emotional moment with his wifey Mahhi Vij. The actress took to her social media handle and shared their video. In the video, Mahhi is seen waiting for her husband as he returned from the Bigg Boss 15 house after around 50 days. Mahhi hugged Jay tightly as she reunited with him. Sharing the video on her verified social media account, she wrote, "When I finally saw him (emoticons) stronger together." On Saturday morning, Jay took his gram and shared a glimpse with Mahhi and Tara. He was seen enjoying a cosy moment with his family. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “With Family and for a change no early morning loud music to wake me up..with my real life Bigg Boss @mahhivij and @tarajaymahhi”.



This week Bigg Boss 15 house saw four eliminations including Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin, and Jay Bhanushali. After his eviction, Vishal posted a video of himself on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “I have been blessed and privileged enough to be the part of India’s most entertaining show #biggboss15 . Thanks to all my fans who have been my strength when I needed them the most. There’s never a happy ending because nothing ever ends. Ek kahani khatam toh naya kissa shuru hua . And a new journey awaits from here. BOL BAMM”

Even Neha took to her social media handle and wrote, “My bigg boss journey has been one of utmost honesty. I was never afraid to be myself in my goods and my bads. It has been a beautiful journey of evolving before the audience and letting them see the Neha Bhasin behind the voice they have loved. Though my bigg boss 15 journey was short it was a fulfilling one. I have realised I am indeed different and one of a kind and for me love will always come first And I am proud of it. I thank the Bigg Boss team for making space for People like me. Thank you to my fans and supporters, I felt your vibrations of pure love and for me I am a winner because I won your hearts. Thank you so very much.”

