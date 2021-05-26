WATCH: Mika Singh hugs 'dost' Rakhi Sawant as they reunite in the city, Says 'I couldn't ignore her'

Mika Singh, who met his friend Rakhi Sawant lately, was all praises for the actress’ stint in Bigg Boss 14.

Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh’s equation has been the talk of the town since time immemorial. The duo, who were once touted to be the best friends, had turned foes after their infamous kiss controversy in 2006. However, as they say there are no permanent friends and enemies in the showbiz world, Mika and Rakhi have also buried the hatchet now and share a cordial relationship. Interestingly, this was evident once again as the foes turned friends were recently spotted together in the city.

This happened while Rakhi was papped in the city and Mika gave her a surprise visit during her interaction with the paps. In the video, the renowned singer was seen approaching Rakhi and hugging his ‘dost’. He even stated that he was passing by when he saw Rakhi and he couldn’t ignore his friend. Furthermore, he also hailed the Kaanta Laga girl’s stint in Bigg Boss 14 and stated that the show was a hit because of Rakhi Sawant. On the other hand, Rakhi also emphasised that she is friends with Mika.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh’s video:

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi had emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show and also grabbed attention for her chemistry with Abhinav Shukla. While she pretended to be in love with the actor, she recently admitted getting attached with Abhinav during BB14. “I started a fake affair with Rubina’s husband for entertainment. But I won’t lie, somewhere I got a little attached because he was such a nice person. One gets attached even to animals and this was a human being. He cared for his wife a lot. He was perfect in every way,” she was quoted saying.

