WATCH: Mouni Roy raises the temperature as she gives sneak peek into pool side birthday party

is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The diva often sets the internet ablaze with her very many stunning pictures that she posts on social media. As the diva clocked another year today on the 28th of September, she yet again took to Instagram and shared some jaw-dropping pictures from her birthday night.

Mouni Roy turned a year older today and the actress kicked off the celebrations with style and panache. A few hours back, Mouni took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures and videos from her birthday night. In the pictures, she can be having a blast of a time by the pool side, as she raises the temperature in a hot black bikini dress. Her poolside is decorated with wonderful flowers, balloons, birthday banner, and lights, as her name ‘Mouni’ shines on in the background. The actress is seen chilling inside the pool. While in one picture she can be seen enjoying a drink, in another photo, she gives a glimpse of her birthday cake and present too. Sharing these pictures, Mouni simply captioned the post, “Birthday”.

As soon as she shared the post, her comments section was filled with birthday wishes from friends and fans. While many fans dropped heart emojis, actress wrote, “Happy birthday my gorgeous girl”. Lauren Gottileb also commented with a wish that read, “Happy Birthday sweet girl !!!! Love you”.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

