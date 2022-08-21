WATCH: Naagin 6 heads for a leap; Tejasswi Prakash to play the daughter of her present character Pratha

Tejasswi Prakash is presently seen playing the main lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show Naagin 6. The show is currently one of the most popular shows on television, and it stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal in pivotal roles. The love story of Pratha and Virat is loved by the audience and the show has always managed to rank amongst the top 10 on the TRP charts. Naagin 6 is all set to take a generation leap, and fans don't need to worry as their favorite Tejasswi will still be a part of the show.

Tejasswi will play her present character Pratha's daughter in the upcoming leap part. Today, Ekta Kapoor shared a new video on her Instagram handle and shared this piece of exciting news with Naagin 6 and Tejasswi's fans. She shared a video of Tejasswi prepping for her new look. Sharing this video, Ekta wrote, "Shesh nagin now is her daughter too in the impending leap!!!!". Fans have expressed their excitement in the comment section and have penned comments like "Supper excited", "Omggg Excited", and more.

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The supporting cast includes Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, and Abhishek Verma, among others.

On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others.

