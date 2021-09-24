Watch: Nakuul Mehta shares video of how the couple spend their evening as son Sufi sleeps early

Nakuul Mehta is currently busy in the shooting of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He shares updates from the show and recently he was not feeling well. The actor had shared the same on his social media also. Many celebrities have wished him a speedy recovery. Well, apart from this he also shares pictures with his son Sufi and wife Jankee. The couple is blessed with a son this year. Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram showing how parents spend their time when a child goes off to sleep early.

In the video, both Jankee and Nakuul are seen standing on the balcony and enjoying the sunset. They are laughing, talking, dancing. Jankee is wearing a green colour dress and the actor is wearing a blue colour printed shirt. Both are very happy with the little time they have got. The video is captioned as “When Sufi sleeps in early, and the parents don’t know what to do with their evenings.” The couple’s son Sufi has been trending ever since they have revealed his face.

When he turned seven months old, both shared his photo and wrote, “Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you. P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do!”

Coming to his show, in the current track, Ram and Priya are gearing for their marriage. Many hurdles are coming in. Some people don’t want them to get married and are trying their level best to break this but every time Ram and Priya managed to save the situation.

