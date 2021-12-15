Watch: Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain enjoy post-wedding rituals with family

The adorable lovebirds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married yesterday in a grand affair. The couple looks mesmerizing in their wedding attires. After the wedding, the couple had thrown a stunning reception party. Now after the wedding, some videos of the post wedding rituals have been released, and we are awestruck by the adorable chemistry between the newlyweds.

In one of the videos, Vicky Jain is seen negotiating with Ankita’s sisters for the cost of his shoes. They are seen engaged in fun banter as he finally decides to give them 11 thousand rupees.

See video:

In another video, Vicky and Ankita are seen seated together for a ritual. Ankita had worn a beautiful red saree with gold jhumkas and green bangles. Her sindoor and mangalsutra was quite visible in the video. Vicky is seen writing something with his fingers on the flour kept on the plate. Ankita reads it out and pats Vicky’s cheek lovingly.

See video-

In another adorable video, Ankita is seen sitting in one of the trolleys in the hotel as the bell boys move the trolley around. She is seen having fun in the hotel lobby as she looks adorable in her wedding glow. She is seen draped in a beautiful red saree and green bangles.

See video here-

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married yesterday at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. They were seen having a great time and danced at their reception. Ankita looked gorgeous in a red saree and a beautiful statement necklace. Vicky Jain was seen in a black embroidery work sherwani.



