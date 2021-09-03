WATCH: Pearl V Puri talks to paps about Sidharth Shukla’s death, pays condolences with folded hands

Television actor Pearl V Puri on Thursday evening caught the attention of paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The Naagin 3 actor was seen donning a simple black kurta which was paired with blue ripped denims. Pearl V Puri might be in haste but he took some time out to greet the shutterbugs while making his way towards the airport. The Bepanah Pyaar star had a brief conversation with one camera person, who asked him about the tragic news of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise.

Calling it ‘saddening and heartbreaking’, Pearl V Puri added that he was friends with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. He further said that his mobile device was flooded with messages regarding Sidharth’s death news. But he chose not to revert back as he did not believe the news himself. When asked about his precious memories with Sidharth, Pearl added that he met Sidharth only a couple of times for professional commitments. However, their few meetings were enough to bond with each other. While concluding his interaction, Pearl folded his hands to pay hearty tribute to the late actor and his fans.

Sidharth Shukla reportedly complained of chest pain and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The cause of his death remains unclear as the post mortem report is yet awaited. Meanwhile, the entire Indian film industry is mourning the big loss and social media is flooded with heart-warming tributes in honour of the late actor.

