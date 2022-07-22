Watch: Pratik Sehajpal shares his honest opinion on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar, and he was one of the finalists of the show. Being the finalist, he walked out of the show with a briefcase of money and got direct entry to Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss 15 was not easy for Pratik, and the audience got to see a different side of him. He was liked by the audience for his genuine personality in the show. Pratik recently got back from Cape Town after shooting for Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Today, Pratik was recently spotted by the paparazzi and was questioned about Ranveer Singh's latest nude photoshoot. For the unversed, Ranveer literally broke the internet after he dropped a couple of his nude pictures from a photo shoot that went viral. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on its Twitter page, Pratik shares his honest opinion on Ranveer's photoshoot. Pratik was quoted saying, "Badhiyaan hai. Sabki apni apni choices hai, unhone soch ke kiya hai toh bohot badhya kiya hai usme koi harm nahi hai. Jab aaj se pehle junglo mei shuru hue the hamare purvaj bhi toh aise hi shuru hue the, toh aise mei kya harz hai. Koi dikat nahi hai ab yehi asliyat hai, zindagi ka sach yehi hai. Kuch bhi kar lo, jitne marzi kapde pehen lo, nahana insan ko kapde utar k hi hota hai, toh fir koi dikhat hi nahi hai".

On the professional front, Pratik is presently seen on screens in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. He is immensely appreciated by the audiences for his fearless performance. His entertaining banter with other contestants is also liked by many. Along with Pratik, other contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Mallik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

