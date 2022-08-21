WATCH: Rahul Vaidya drops a VIDEO with Kanika Mann as they collaborate for an upcoming music video

Rahul Vaidya needs no introduction. An Indian Idol alum, the supremely talented singer has come a long way in his career. He has lent his magical voice to some of the most popular tracks and released several successful albums over the years. Rahul has now collaborated with popular television actress and model Kanika Mann on an upcoming music video. The two are currently stationed in Delhi shooting for the same. Apart from singing the song, Rahul will also feature in it alongside Kanika.

Kanika Mann recently shared a video with Rahul and has created excitement amongst their fans by announcing their collaboration. The two created a transition reel together and shared this on their Instagram handles, they captioned it, "Mausam theek ni lg rha hai Delhi ka". Fans have expressed their excitement in the comment section and can't wait for the release of their upcoming track.

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya has participated in a few non-singing reality shows as well, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss 14. He was also seen in the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Speaking of his personal life, Rahul dated popular actress Disha Parmar for a few years before he proposed to her on national television, during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. The couple then tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and are known as the most adorable and down-to-earth pair in the showbiz world.

Speaking of Kanika Mann, the actress is presently winning hearts with her daredevil performance in Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She was recently seen in the web show, Roohaniyat, and also appeared in a music video with Raghav Sachar. Recently, Kanika's new video Sorry Sorry has also been released in which she paired opposite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat.

