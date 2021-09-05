WATCH: Rahul Vaidya recalls celebrating Sidharth Shukla's 40th birthday, meeting his mum after actor's demise.

Rahul Vaidya took to social media channels on Saturday night to share a video on his first reactions after listening about Sidharth Shukla's demise. In over a five-minute long video, Rahul revealed hearing about Sidharth's heart attack for the first time through a journalist who called him on the morning of the actor's demise. The singer stated that he was shocked and found it impossible to believe.

However, within an hour's time, Rahul stated that news reports started flashing of the actor's demise and at the time he was in Chandigarh. He quickly left for Mumbai, picked up wife Disha from their home and the couple straight away headed to the late actor's residence.

In the video, Rahul goes on to reveal that they were left speechless when they spoke to his mum Rita Shukla. Rahul revealed that the late actor's mum said, "We had always heard that someone else's young son has passed away. We had never imagined something like this would happen with us. Whom will I live for now? Everything is over."

He added, "On hearing her say this, Disha and I broke down. But obviously, we had to keep a strong face so we gave her a lot of strength."

Rahul then went on to reveal that Sidharth and he were co-incidentally in the same hotel on the night of Sidharth's 40th birthday back in December. The Bigg Boss 13 winner called Rahul up to his room to celebrate with him. He said, "On the 11th night, and 12th December midnight, which used to be Sidharth's birthday. Ek toh I feel extremely sad saying this that it used to be his birthday. On December 11th night, during that week I was out of the BB 14 house as I had taken a voluntary exit. I was at the Westin Hotel Mumbai, I called up Sidharth to wish him happy birthday, he asked me where I was and when I told him at the Westin, he asked me to join him. He was in the same hotel two floors above my room. He was with his mother, sister, entire family and Shehnaaz Gill was also there."

He further added, "While having a conversation with Sidharth's sister two days ago, she told me they made the birthday a special one because it was his 40th year. I especially remember that we went to the corner to make a video call to Disha and we spoke to her and spoke about a lot of other things. It was such a beautiful moment which I have never shared with anyone."

Rahul then shared a special memory as he held up his phone and showed a photo from that birthday party. He said that it was the first time that he and Sidharth had bonded together.

Watch Rahul Vaidya's video below:

