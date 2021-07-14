WATCH: Rahul Vaidya showers unconditional love on Disha Parmar at Mehendi by singing THIS song from DDLJ

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are having a gala time on the road to marriage. Scroll further to watch the video.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are having the time of their lives as they are going to tie the knot on 16 July. The couple is celebrating the Mehendi ceremony with friends and family members. Recently, a paparazzi page on Instagram posted a video, where Rahul is singing the song ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from starrer DDLJ to Disha in the presence of loved ones and the members of the media. Rahul is a beloved singer to his numerous fans as he started his journey in the showbusiness with Indian Idol season one, where he was the second runner up.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s romance sparked during their stint in the Bigg Boss. The couple stayed in a loving relationship for a while till they announced to get married. In the video, both Rahul and Disha are dressed in traditional attire. Both Rahul and Disha were standing together holding hands. The friends and family members started to dance in the celebratory mood soon as Rahul started singing the song and Disha performed as well. Rahul recently spoke about his marriage and said, “I don’t have jitters, but I am just so excited. I can’t wait to be a groom and to have Disha be my bride, get married, and become husband and wife.”

Take a look at the video:

Further in the conversation, Rahul said, “It's just that we both are people who don’t show much and go all gaga about it on social media. But there is honestly so much happening, I don’t have the time to upload.” The singer had his bachelor party last night. “But I am not going to give you more details about it, but it happened last night. Obviously, I couldn’t post pictures out of it (laughs). The only condition of a bachelor’s party is no phones allowed,” said Rahul.

