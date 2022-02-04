WATCH: Raj Kundra & Rakhi Sawant display their sweet bond, former calls latter 'only real person in bollywood'

Ever since Raj Kundra’s name cropped up in an alleged pornography case, the businessman maintained a low profile and hardly ever came in front of the camera. To note, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July last year and was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Once he got out on bail, he even opened up about the matter in a chat with Pinkvilla and called it a witch-hunt. Now, after months since the incident, we found him on Rakhi Sawant’s Instagram, as the duo showered each other with compliments and praises.

Rakhi Sawant was one of Shamita Shetty’s guests for her birthday bash. Shamita and Rakhi developed a bonding during their time in Bigg Boss 15. Coming to the video that Rakhi posted on her Instagram, she could be seen welcoming him to her video by calling him ‘mere bhai’. Raj sweetly responded and said, ‘This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She stood up for what’s right and thank you so much.’ Rakhi again called him her brother and told him to forever stay happy. Along with the post, Rakhi penned down an appreciative note for Raj. She wrote, ‘Raj Kundra bhai u r rockstar you are the best husband best father best human being’.

Check the video HERE

For the unversed, Rakhi defended Raj Kundra when the case had surfaced and spoke in his support.

