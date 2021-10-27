WATCH: Rajkummar Rao takes a dig at Kapil Sharma’s family planning, leaves latter in splits

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are grabbing all the limelight these days ever since their movie Hum Do Humare Do has been announced. The actors are on a movie promotion spree and now will be seen in the famous ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

A new promo from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ showed Rajkummar and Kriti dancing on stage. Kapil asked them if they were inspired by his life to make Hum Do Hamare Do. However, within no time Rajkummar replied, “Aapki life se? Aapki life ka kya bharosa? Agle saal, hum do hamare teen ho jaaye, phir uske baad hum do hamare chaar ho jaaye (Inspired by your life? What guarantee is there? Next year, you might have three children and the year after that, you might have four).” The comment cracked Kapil and Archana Puran Singh up.

For those unaware, Kapil has two children - Anayra and Trishaan - with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Click HERE to see the promo.

Previously, when Neetu Kapoor graced the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, she jokingly asked Kapil to give Ginni some ‘rest’. However, he said that when his daughter Anayra was born in December 2019, the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. When his son Trishaan was born, it marked the beginning of the second wave. “Beech mein afwah aa rahi thi ki teesri leher bhi aa sakti hai. Meri biwi mere ko dekh ke (There were also rumours that there might be a third wave. My wife looked at me),” he said jokingly.

Coming back to ‘Hum Do Humare Do’, skipping the theatrical route, Rajkummar and Kriti's film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. It is slated to release on October 29, 2021.