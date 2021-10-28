Watch Rajkummar Rao turn into a salesman to sell a unique ‘dardnaashak baam’ on The Kapil Sharma Show

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The duo will be seen having a gala time on the sets as they will be entertained by comedians Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others. They will be seen engaging in funny banter with Kapil Sharma. In the recent promo, it will be seen that Rajkummar Rao will turn into a salesman for selling a pain reliever.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Kapil Sharma makes a joke about the height of Kriti Sanon as he says that if a guy starts dating her then, his friends will say, “Bada lamba haanth mara hai.” Kriti was seen laughing out loud. Rajkummar Rao will be seen acting as a hilarious salesman on the show as he sells it saying, “Ye humara dardnaashak baam hai. Yeh wahi baam hai jisne munni ka dard gayab kia aur Sheela ko uski Jawaani lauta di”. He moves towards Archana Puran Singh with a limp as he says “behenji aapko de du ek”, and Archana says no.

See the promo here:

It will be a fun episode as the Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen dancing on their popular song, Bareilly Ki Barfi. They will also be reacting on the funny comments posted on their social media posts. Kapil Sharma will be seen asking interesting and comic questions to them and they will be seen left in splits.



