WATCH: Rakhi Sawant breaks down while thanking Salman Khan after her mother's successful cancer operation

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya is now cancer-free. While thanking Salman Khan & his family, she got emotional and sat on the floor with folded hands. Check out the video.

Rakhi Sawant has been quite vocal about her mother Jaya Sawant’s cancer struggle. During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, she had revealed the same and after coming out of the show, her mother underwent chemotherapy for which the actress and her friends from the industry paid several visits to the hospital. Rakhi, who has been keeping her fans posted about her mother’s health, has now revealed in an Instagram post that her mother is now cancer-free. Her operation has been successful.

Rakhi took to Instagram and shared a video of doctors showing the cancerous tumour. After her mother's successful cancer operation, Rakhi also interacted with the media and thanked and Sohail Khan. In the video, she can be seen getting emotional & bowing down in the middle of the road while thanking Salman & his family. She said she doesn't need anything in life but her mother.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant sat on the floor with folded hands and said, “My mother’s case was very difficult. I don’t want anything in life but my mother. Thank you Sohail bhai, Salman bhai. You gave my mother a new life. Salman ji got the best doctor for my mother, who is a cancer specialist. He treated my mother. I thank God for sending us an Angel in form of Salman ji.”

Not only Rakhi, but her mother Jaya also expressed her gratitude to Dabangg Khan calling him an 'angel.'

In the video shared by Rakhi, Jaya said, “I fold my hands to thank Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus that we have no money, and wondered if I will die without treatment. However, God listened to us and sent his angel in the form of Salman Khan. He and his family stood by me and helped me to get this operation done. I thank God, I thank Salman).”

