WATCH: Ram Kapoor gets goofy as he takes shot of COVID 19 vaccine: Pens gratitude note for frontline workers

Ram Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has taken the Covid 19 vaccine. The actor was seen at his humorous best to lighten the atmosphere. Check out the video.

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on the entertainment industry, particularly, many Bollywood and television stars have started getting themselves vaccinated. Right from megastar Amitabh Bachchan to TV actors including Dilip Joshi, celebs have taken the shot and documented their vaccination process on social media. The latest TV actor to have received the Covid shot is Ram Kapoor. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has also taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

He also shared a photo and video of himself getting vaccinated. In the video, Ram can be seen getting goofy and mock crying to lighten the atmosphere. Also, the frontline worker giving him the shot can be heard laughing. In his caption, the actor also expressed his gratitude to them and said he 'felt nice to make them laugh a bit.' Sharing the video, Ram wrote, “All these frontline workers are working so hard, it felt nice to make them laugh a bit. Thank you to all the frontline workers.” Taking note of it, his wife Gautami Kapoor, who also received the vaccine shot, commented, “Well said mr Kapoor ... they truly deserved this laugh.”

The Kasamh Se actor also shared a photo wherein he was seen smiling as a nurse gives him the shot of Covid vaccine. He captioned the post as, “Vaccination done.”

Meanwhile, several TV actors such as Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, Mishkat Verma, Kanchi Singh, Karan Jotwani, Nikki Tamboli among others have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

