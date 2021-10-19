WATCH: Rohanpreet Singh gives a sweet kiss to wifey Neha Kakkar as they gear up for first anniversary

Acclaimed Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has yet again vowed fans by sharing a mushy clip featuring husband Rohanpreet Singh. On Tuesday, October 19, Neha took to social media to inform fans that the celebrity couple are gearing up to celebrate their first marriage anniversary in 5 days. While the day is yet to arrive, celebrations have already begun in the couple’s life. Just days ahead of their anniversary, Neha and Rohanpreet enjoyed cutting a delicious cake.

However, what caught fan’s attention was their mushy chemistry. From laughing to planting sweet kisses, the latest reel shared by Neha, sees the two madly in love with each other. While sharing the post, Neha wrote, “5 days to go for Our First Anniversary!!!! Thank YOU @rohanpreetsingh you complete me. P.S. We say 25 years coz we believe in Law of Attraction. And Thank You My #NeHearts and Our Wellwishers for all the love and blessings #NehuPreet.”

Click HERE to watch the video

This isn’t the first time, when the couple have openly professed their love for each other. Just one look at their social media profile will let you know that both Neha and Rohanpreet often share appreciation posts for each other. On the occasion of Rohanpreet’s birthday, Neha shared, “Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar.”

Neha and Rohanpreet got hitched in a romantic ceremony in the month of October. Post their marriage, the couple’s honeymoon photographs created quite a stir amongst their fans. Ever since then, the duo have starred together in several music videos.

ALSO READ| Neha Kakkar gets ‘best gift ever’ from husband Rohanpreet Singh on V Day as he gets her name inked; See Post