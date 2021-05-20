WATCH: Ronit Roy talks about after effects of Cyclone Tauktae in Goa: 'I have never seen Goa so deserted'

Ronit Roy, who is currently in Goa with his family, shared a video on his Instagram talking about the repercussions of the Cyclone Tauktae in India’s most visited beach destination Goa.

Cyclone Tauktae has inflicted severe damage on mankind and the environment. Amid this, many celebrities have been urging their fans to stay indoors and safe. talked about the after-effects of the cyclone. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor, who is currently in Goa living with his family, shared the repercussions of the Cyclone Tauktae on India’s most favourite beach destination. The actor said he has never seen Goa so deserted. Ronit also mentioned that after the cyclone, poles got destroyed and there has been a power cut for the past 5 days. Despite all the flaws, he still loves the place.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor posted a video wherein he could be explaining the after-effects. He can be heard saying, “I have been coming to Goa since 25 or 30 years or so. I have never seen Goa so deserted. It’s like off-season ka off-season chal raha hai. After the cyclone, the poles got destroyed, there has been no electricity or water since the last 5 days. But main phir bhi tumko chahunga.”

Sharing the video, Ronit wrote, “It’s untrue that Nature has harmed mankind! Mankind and nature have borne the brunt alike. It’s just one of those things. We shall keep loving! We shall learn a lesson or two and move on!”

Take a look at Ronit Roy’s Instagram post below:

Notably, one can also get a glimpse of his beautiful villa in the video. Earlier, he had shared a video of all the mangoes that fell from the tree on the day Cyclone Tauktae occurred.

Also Read: Mohit Malik adorably kisses wife Addite Malik and says ‘Best thing I can do is it to love you’; Actress reacts

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Ronit Roy Instagram

Share your comment ×