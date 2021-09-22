WATCH: Rs 1 crore contender rates Amitabh Bachchan’s attire, calls his pocket square 'badaa bekar' on KBC 13

Host Amitabh Bachchan makes sure his contestants have some candid and fun moments on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The latest promo of the show gave a sneak-peek into one such moment with an upcoming contestant Pranshu, who openly shares his opinion on Big B’s attire.

A clip shared by Sony TV on its official social media handle shows Pranshu revealing that he also owns a suit similar to that of Mr. Bachchan. However, his next statement comes as a surprise for the superstar as Prashnu candidly says he doesn’t like his pocket square. “Ye bada bekar lagta hai. Bilkul accha nahi lagta (It looks really bad. Doesn't look good at all),” Pranshu shares his views.

Big B is further left speechless as Pranshu says such suits are won at the weddings. Amitabh Bachchan, however, took it all in good humour and said he would give it to him after the ‘khela (game)’ is over.

Pranshu will be seen playing the quiz and appearing for Rs 1 crore question in the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Previously, Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, won ₹1 crore on the show. She is the only contestant this season to have won the amount. Speaking to Indian Express, Himani had said, “Everyone must have seen the excitement in the promo already. Honestly, I couldn’t believe that this has happened to me, it was completely unexpected. How much ever you prepare, you don’t know if you will even reach the hot seat. And even if you do, you can never think about the prize money. It was unbelievable and still feels like a dream to me.”