WATCH: Rubina Dilaik dolls up in ethnic wear, dances to Love You Zindagi; Abhinav Shukla calls her 'beautiful'

While Abhinav Shukla is busy in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, Rubina Dilaik is surely missing him. Recently, when Rubina shared a photo and video on her social media handle, Abhinav too dropped a lovely comment that showed he too was missing her.

Among the couples who always manage to light up the internet with their PDA, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's name shines right at the top. Often, the two comment on each other's posts on social media and leave netizens in awe. Recently, Rubina shared a stunning set of photos in ethnic wear and then, went on to drop a video of grooving to Dear Zindagi's song, Love You Zindagi. Seeing her desi look, even Abhinav could not resist gushing over his love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina dropped a video in which she is seen clad in a black Anarkali suit with a red dupatta. As she enjoyed the greenery in the outdoors and swayed, she looked every bit gorgeous in the video. Seeing her traditional look, netizens too could not stop gushing over her. However, it was Abhinav's sweet comment all the way from Cape Town that left fans in awe. Abhinav loved her look and wrote, "My beautiful," with a hug emoticon.

#RubinaDilaik goes the desi way as she dolls up in a traditional look and dances pic.twitter.com/9R7mJfKyoH — Pinkvilla Telly (@PinkvillaTelly) June 7, 2021

Sharing the photos in the same look, Rubina wrote, "Feeling loved.." On this post, Abhinav dropped a comment and left netizens rooting for them.

The couple left the nation rooting for them as they were both contestants on Bigg Boss 14. While Rubina went on to win the show, Abhinav too garnered a lot of love from fans. Post the Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rubina has been spending time at her home while Abhinav has gone to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While staying in Cape Town, Abhinav has been sharing updates via his social media handle. On the other hand, Rubina has admitted to missing Abhinav in an Instagram session that took place last week.

