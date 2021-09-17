WATCH: Rubina Dilaik is a fan of hubby Abhinav Shukla's flycams as he captures her beauty in this LATEST video

Rubina Dialika and Abhinav Shukla have redefined the marriage definition. The couple had entered the controversial show Bigg Boss 14 to give their marriage a second chance and since then have been working on it. Today, the couple is most happy and enjoying their marital life. Rubina had emerged as the winner of the show and since then her popularity has increased. She is currently seen in the show Shakti and was also supposed to be part of another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which her hubby has participated. But owing to the work commitment, she couldn’t.

Recently, the actress has shared a video on her Instagram and it is amazing. Abhinav is seen capturing the beauty of his wife which has left her speechless. In the video, he is seen operating a drone camera and recording his wife who is chilling on the rock. Rubina is wearing a white colour dress and Abhinav is wearing a blue colour jacket. She has captioned it as ‘Well I thought this song is about the flycam @ashukla09 has the best one then.”

Actress Keerti Kelkar commented, “This is too good.” One of the fans wrote, “Omg Mr.handsome and queen.” Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Abhinav has been eliminated from the adventure-based reality show. Post eviction, he said that he is no longer afraid to fail and thoroughly enjoyed the show. The actor had shared earlier that he suffers from acrophobia.

