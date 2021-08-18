WATCH: Rubina Dilaik hops on to THIS new Instagram trend and kills it in style

Rubina Dilaik enjoys keeping her fans and followers entertained all the time. From interesting videos to glamorous pictures, Rubina’s social media handle is filled with them. On Wednesday, the TV star took to her photo-sharing application and dropped a quirky video. She hopped on the latest Zuzi trend and nailed it with her friends. Rubina was seen donning a black dress and she added shades to complete her entire look. Sharing the clip she wrote, “Hello! My name is Rubi, m RUBI with a B.”

Scores of fans rushed to the comment section of her post. “Hahah, you’re so fun,” wrote one user, while the other one said, “Unique”. Many others left fire and heart emoticons on Rubina’s fun video. The TV star has been very active on social media. In her previous post, Rubina gave her fans a glimpse of her shoot where she looked absolutely stunning in a traditional attire. Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her recent song Tumse Pyar Hai alongside Abhinav Shukla. Crooned by Vishal Mishra, the song has garnered praises from the audience.

Click HERE to see the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dilaik has appeared in many shows including ‘Chotti Bahu’ and ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’. Her career graph is on rise owing to her praiseworthy performances. The star also won the Bigg Boss season 14 title. It does not end here! Rubina is set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie ‘Ardh’ for which she defeated at least 50 girls in the look test.