WATCH: Rubina Dilaik’s new travel post will inspire you to pack your bags & hit the road

Over the years, Rubina Dilaik has become one of the most popular stars of the television industry. From impeccable performances to fashion styles, Rubina has always excelled in whatever she did. With time, she has managed to gain a massive following on her social media handles and loves to keep her fans updated with her personal as well as professional life. Her profile on Instagram is filled with fun reels and videos apart from stunning pictures with her husband Abhinav.

On Wednesday, Rubina Dilaik gave us a visual treat of a mesmerizing view from her car. The TV star dropped a travel reel on the photo-sharing application with the famous song ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in the background and wrote, “Here is where I exactly wanna be!”. Her fans couldn’t control and rushed to the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Damm those shots are pretty candid,” a second user said, “Woow”. Many others asked Rubina about her Goa vlog. The actress’ post also gathered thousands of likes within no time. Currently, Rubina and her husband Abhinav are basking in the success of their recent song Tumse Pyar Hai crooned by Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dilaik has appeared in many shows including ‘Chotti Bahu’ and ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’. Her career graph is on rise owing to her praiseworthy performances. The star also won the Bigg Boss season 14 title. It does not end here! Rubina is set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie ‘Ardh’.