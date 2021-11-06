WATCH: Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika stuns in lilac lehenga at her engagement with long time boyfriend

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika has got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Rajat Sharma. The pictures and video were shared by her fiance on his social media handle. The couple looked charming in the engagement attire. To note, Jyotika Dilaik had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rubina Dilaik. Jyotika is a social media influencer and content creator. The function was an intimate ceremony, and reportedly, the engagement took place on November 5.

Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle, Rajat shared a heart emoji and wrote, “@jyotikadilaik #jyotikadilaik #engaged.” Jyotika Dilaik looked beautiful in a lilac lehenga. She did not apply heavy makeup and kept her hair open. She was wearing Kundan jewellery. Rajat was looking dapper in a white sherwani. Rajat also shared a photo on his Instagram story with Jyotika. The same photo was also shared by Jyotika's mother, Shakuntala Dilaik. Rubina and Abhinav Shukla also marked their attendance.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Rubina has not announced any new projects. She has been traveling extensively with husband Abhinav Shukla. Their Instagram feed is filled with travel pictures. Recently, they had traveled to Spiti Valley. It is worth mentioning here that the actor was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik & Jyotika Dilaik have fun with fashion