WATCH: Rubina Dilaik shares a glimpse of her peaceful time; Says 'At the end of the day, I'm a good woman...'

Rubina Dilaik can be called as the reigning diva of the entertainment industry and there are no second thoughts about it. Rubina started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is presently winning her performances in Television's popular reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Rubina enjoys a massive fan following on social media, owing to her fashion sense and style statement.

Rubina is very active on her social media handle and often uploads glamorous pictures. Apart from that, Rubina also gives a glimpse of her workout sessions and good times. Today, Rubina shared a video on her Instagram handle where the actress looks gorgeous in a brown crop top and thigh-high slit skirt. In this video, she is seen peacefully lying on a swing, and in the caption, she wrote, "At the end of the day….". The audio of this video says, "At the end of the day, I'm a good woman, I'm not perfect by any means but my intentions are good, my heart is pure, and I love everything I have."

On the personal front, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

On the professional front, Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. Rubina is seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

