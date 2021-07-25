WATCH: Rubina Dilaik wows fans as she dances on THIS Punjabi track; Hubby Abhinav Shukla reacts

TV star Rubina Dilaik is quite busy these days. She is set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie Ardh alongside Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav. Despite being packed up with work commitments, Rubina is doing her best to keep her fans engaged. The actress keeps sharing pictures and fun videos on her social media. On Saturday, Rubina yet again impressed her fans by sharing a dance video on gram. In the short video, Rubina was seen grooving over “Tera Yaar Bolda”, Punjabi track.

“And how much I love dancing,” Rubina wrote along with posting the video. In no time, the TV star’s post grabbed the attention of her fans. Scores of followers left fire emoticons on Rubina’s post. “Queen”, “Beautiful Rubi”, “Loved it'', “You look absolutely stunning” were a few compliments on Rubina’s post. Rubina’s post also grabbed her husband Abhinav Shukla’s attention. He wrote, “Remembering the legend Bindrakhiya!”.

Click HERE to see Rubina's video.

Dilaik is best known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Her career graph is on rise owing to her praiseworthy performances. She is also well-known for Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’. The star also won the Bigg Boss season 14 title. It does not end here! For her big screen debut, she beat 50 girls in a look test to bag the position.

