WATCH: Rupali Ganguly gives a cute twist to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song; Says 'Retro music is truly eternal'

Rupali Ganguly is among the most popular celebrities on social media. She is known to be very active and is often seen sharing photos of fun activities with her co-stars of the show Anupamaa. The actress keeps entertaining her fans with funny and engaging videos on Instagram. She often takes up popular trends and makes videos on them for her fans. And, in her recent video, she has shared a cute performance showcasing her deep love for old Hindi songs.

In the recent video shared by Rupali Ganguly, she is seen lipsyncing on the superhit retro song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ from 1974, Rajesh Khanna movie Aap Ki Kasam. The actress looks elegant and beautiful in her white printed suit. It is her expressions in the video, that has caught everyone’s attention on social media. She wrote in the caption about the evergreen magic of retro songs. She wrote, “Nothing can beat the flavour of some old Hindi songs.. and me trying to always enact them! Retro music is truly eternal.”

