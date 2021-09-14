Watch: Rupali Ganguly grooves on the viral song Manike Mage Hithe with her nephew

Rupali Ganguly is riding high on the success of her show Anupamaa. The show is also one of the most-watched content on television. The storyline of an independent woman is winning the hearts of the audience. Well, the actress always keeps her fans updated about her life and share many pictures, videos on her social handle. And today also she has shared a video on one of the most viral songs on Instagram currently. Many celebrities have made videos on it.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Rupali wrote, “Der se hi sahi, but had to do this trend !!! Such a ear worm tune. Shot by my rockstar @vijayganguly. Loved grooving to this with my nephew @abhishake_pai and friend @miral_meeero.” In the video, she is seen dancing with her nephew and his friend on the song Manike Mage Hithe. The song has bewitched Indian hearts. It is originally from Sri Lanka. It was released in July last year and was sung by singer Satheeshan and rapper Dulan ARX, who is also the lyricist. The music video directed by Hasith Aryan featured Madushi Soysa, Kasun Tharaka and Ruwan Priyadarshana.