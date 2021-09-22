WATCH: Rupali Ganguly reunites with ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ cast, spends endearing time with ‘precious’ family

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was a popular comedy show that still holds a special place in the hearts of the Indian audiences. Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, the plot of the show revolved around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. Over the years, the show received cult status and is regarded as one of the greatest Indian comedy shows of all the time. Now, on Wednesday, September 22, Monisha Sarabhai aka actor Rupali Ganguly, took to her social media space to share an endearing clip of her reunion with the cast of the TV show.

In the clip, the Anupamaa star can be seen hailing her former co-actors as her most ‘precious’ family. One by one, Rupali rotates the camera towards everyone as she glistens in the feeling of nostalgia. All the actors can be seen having a gala time as they assemble together under one roof. From Sumeet Raghavan to Satish Shah, everyone gets a quirky feature in Rupali’s video. The Anupamaa actor shared the clip on Instagram while captioning it as “Sarabhai ka reunion” before adding three red heart emoticons. The video was followed by another happy picture that sees the crew all smiles as the camera captures them.

Speaking of Rupali Ganguly’s work front, the TV actor is currently the lead star of the show titled, Anupamaa that airs on Star Plus. Anupamaa has created quite a buzz ever since its inception. The show began with showcasing the story of a devoted housewife who struggles to find her own identity within the four walls of her house. But now, the plotline has taken a gripping turn with the entrance of the new character Anuj in the show. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is pursuing her career in the cooking industry in order to become independent.

