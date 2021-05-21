Watch: Rupali Ganguly's healthy ‘Blackberries’ present from hubby; Actor uses it as lipstick, calls it natural

Rupali Ganguly is shooting for the show Anupamaa outside Mumbai. She received a surprise from her husband recently.

In India, many states are currently under lockdown. Maharashtra, which was one of the badly affected states from Coronavirus, has extended its lockdown till June 1 and has also suspended all shootings. So, the makers of different serials have shifted their base to different cities. Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa is being shot in Goa. The whole cast and crew are shooting there for the upcoming episodes. The serial's lead actress Rupali Ganguly is also away from her family, but recently, she received a surprise from her husband.

Sharing a video on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “JAAMUN LOVE, Sabse natural and chemical free lipstick. When u r shooting outdoors in an almost gaanv and the husband sends u Indian blackberries from ur own backyard in the city.” In the video, we can see her eating blackberries and also applying them as lipstick. Her co-actor Aashish K N Mehrota dropped a clap emoji on her post. Fans are writing lovely comments. One of the users wrote, “And this lipstick suits you the most...Our Rupali is the cutest.”

To note, the show has slipped to the second position in the TRP chart. It was at the number one position for a long time. Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the top spot.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

In the show currently the divorce track is going on. Anupamaa and Vanraj are now living a separate life. Kavya is very happy about their divorce as she will now be able to marry Vanraj. The family is also celebrating Samar and Nandini’s engagement in the current track.

