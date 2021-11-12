WATCH: Saif Ali Khan asks Rani Mukerji a question on paycheques; Leaves Kapil Sharma in splits

The Kapil Sharma show is all set to host the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the upcoming episode of his show. Though the episode has not yet been aired, the promos have left fans excited. The makers of the show have recently revealed a hilarious promo of the upcoming episode that will surely leave you in splits.

On Thursday, Sony TV Instagram handle gave a sneak peek into all the fun. In the short clip, we can see Kapil asking Saif and Rani that since they share such good chemistry, is there anything that they would like to ask each other. Saif, in his true style, goes on to say that at the beginning of their career, both of them had done a few projects with YRF and they used to wait together for the paycheque. Further stating, Saif went on to add that now he waits for Rani to give him the cheque leaving the actress in splits.

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is set to release on November 19. In 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' actor Saif Ali Khan plays the original Bunty, while Rani Mukerji will be seen reprising the role of Vimmi aka Babli. Directed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel to Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer 2005 film of the same name. The comedy film will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other.