WATCH: Shaheer Sheikh giving haircut to daughter Anaya wins wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s heart

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, better known as Dev Dikshit among the fans, has been trending on social media. His latest video has taken the internet by storm and right from celebrities to fans everyone is just appreciating him. He has shared a video in which Shaheer is seen giving a haircut to his two-month-old daughter Anaya and it is one of the most adorable videos on social media. We are sure you will also love this father-daughter bond.