WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill dances her heart out on Selena Gomez’s song 'Baila Conmigo'; Fans call her 'cute'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to share a video of grooving to Selena Gomez's international song, Baila Conmigo. The gorgeous star set the internet on fire with her moves.

Among the popular stars who have emerged from Bigg Boss season 13, Shehnaaz Gill has managed to make a name for herself in the industry in no time. The star is quite popular among fans and her posts tend to go viral among various fan clubs. Recently, Shehnaaz sent her fans into a frenzy when she shared a video of grooving to an International hit song Baila Conmigo by Selena Gomez. The star, who recently was in the headlines owing to her shoot with Diljit Dosanjh for a Punjabi film, continues to win hearts.

Recently, she took to her Instagram reels and shook a leg to the popular song by the International pop star, Selena Gomez. In the video, Shehnaaz could be seen slaying a pink and white striped night suit. The star could be seen nailing a step at a time as she grooved to the beats of the popular song. Her expressions seemed to have won hearts as many fans were left gushing over the dance video. Her hair was neatly tied up in a pony and Shehnaaz could be seen in a no makeup look as she grooved to the song.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "#bailaconmigo" Her brother commented on it and was all hearts for it. On the other hand, fans could not stop gushing over her cuteness in the video. Her moves as well as her expressions impressed fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in a music video with Badshah that was shot in Kashmir. Not just this, she has been in the headlines since she shot for her Punjabi film with Diljit in Canada. Her photos with the actor-singer went viral on social media and fans loved every bit of it.

