WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill glows in beautiful Indian wear as she attends Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party

After a long two-year break, Baba Siddique’s famous Iftaar party is back and on April 17, he hosted the A-listers from the entertainment industry. From Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt to Shah Rukh Khan, all the big names marked their presence at the gala event. Just a while back, Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame after her stint in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 13 also arrived for the party.

For the event, the singer-actor chose beautiful Indian wear in grey color and looked every inch beautiful. She kept her makeup subtle and left her gorgeous tresses loose. To complete her look, she accessorized it with jhumkas and also carried a blingy clutch. She also acknowledged the cameras and pose on the red carpet.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s video here:

A few days back, during an interview with Face Magazine, Shehnaaz opened up about the tag ‘SidNaaz’ which late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s fans used for them, and mentioned that it was not merely a hashtag for her but it will stay with her forever.

Shehnaaz Gill told Face Magazine, “For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything." She said it was a beautiful memory and part of her life which will always stay with her wherever she goes and whatever she does.

For those unaware, Shehnaaz and Sidharth had met during their stay at Bigg Boss 13 and became fans’ favourite due to their amazing and cute chemistry. Their fans lovingly call the ‘SidNaaz’.

