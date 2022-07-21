Watch: Shehnaaz Gill happily grooves to Sofia Reyes's song 1, 2, 3 in a pretty pink dress

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13, where she received immense love from the audience. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.

Today, Shehnaaz dropped another video of her on her Instagram handle where she wore a trendy pink dress with bell sleeves, layered hair, and transparent block pointed-toe sandals. Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying herself while playing with some rose petals. Sharing this reel, she captioned, "Roses are red violets are blue i am shehnaaz gill who are you ??". As usual, fans are loving hr cute and innocent dance in this video and have showered their love on her.

Click here to watch Shehnaaz's video

On the other hand, she has been posting vlogs for her fans and the series, 'Guess Where I Am Being Interviewed' turned out to be a major hit. Shehnaaz Gill recorded the video from the bathtub, where she sang Charlie Puth's songs. She also went on an adventurous solo trek journey, and interestingly, she trekked in slippers. Known for her down-to-earth demeanour, Shehnaaz exchanged conversations with the villagers and even helped them with farming. She washed her slippers with muddy water, ate jalebis, and advised everyone to live life by taking out time from their work. The 28-year-old was ecstatic to reach the destination and see the mesmeringly beautiful waterfalls.

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer.

